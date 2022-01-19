 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. expected to be elected to third term
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. expected to be elected to third term

Willard Dorriety Jr.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. speaks at a Florence County Council Republican meeting.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. is expected to be elected to a third one-year term as chairman Thursday. 

Buddy Brand, a Republican representing District 8, is expected to be elected vice chairman and the Rev. Waymon Mumford, a Democrat representing District 7, is expected to be reelected secretary/chaplain. 

The vote for County Council officers will take place during the council meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. 

It will take a vote of two-thirds (six) of the councilmen to elect Dorriety to a third term as chairman.

Dorriety was elected chairman of the council in 2020 and reelected in 2021. He represents District 9 on the council. That district includes parts of west Florence. 

The elections of Brand and Mumford require a majority of councilmen.  

Brand's potential election as vice chairman could put him in line to be the chairman in 2023, assuming he is reelected this year and the council in place chooses to follow the tradition established by previous councils. 

The County Council is also expected to consider the second reading of an ordinance changing the council districts to comply the with the results of the 2020 Census and the one-person, one-vote requirements established by the Constitution and the courts. 

A map provided to the council indicates that there will be little changes to the current districts and that the districts will stay in the same places. 

The map does indicate that the districts representing the southern and western Florence suburbs, Districts 5 (Kent Caudle), 8 (Brand) and 9 (Dorriety) will get smaller geographically. 

Generally, the parts of Districts 8 and 9 will go to District 3 (Al Bradley) with a little bit changing from 9 to 8. 

District 5 stays the same around Florence but loses some area north and west of Scranton to District 1. 

District 1 (Jason Springs) also changes shape between Lake City and Johnsonville exchanging some parts with District 2 (Roger Poston). 

District 2 also takes more of District 6 (Toney Moore) north of Pamplico. 

The remaining districts, 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) and 7 (Mumford) largely stay the same. 

The redistricting ordinance, assuming its approved Thursday, would be before the council for third and final reading in February or at a called meeting.

