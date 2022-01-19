Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. expected to be elected to third term

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. is expected to be elected to a third one-year term as chairman Thursday.

Buddy Brand, a Republican representing District 8, is expected to be elected vice chairman and the Rev. Waymon Mumford, a Democrat representing District 7, is expected to be reelected secretary/chaplain.

The vote for County Council officers will take place during the council meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St.

It will take a vote of two-thirds (six) of the councilmen to elect Dorriety to a third term as chairman.

Dorriety was elected chairman of the council in 2020 and reelected in 2021. He represents District 9 on the council. That district includes parts of west Florence.

The elections of Brand and Mumford require a majority of councilmen.

Brand's potential election as vice chairman could put him in line to be the chairman in 2023, assuming he is reelected this year and the council in place chooses to follow the tradition established by previous councils.