Florence County Council Committee assignments reshuffled following Steven DeBerry's departure

FLORENCE, S.C. – Steven DeBerry's departure from the Florence County Council to become a circuit court judge has led to a reshuffling of the council's committee assignments.
County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. announced the new committee assignments at the monthly county council meeting held Thursday morning.
Roger Poston replaces DeBerry on the Administration and Finance Committee. Jason Springs takes over for DeBerry as chairman of the Justice and Public Safety Committee. Jerry Yarborough also becomes a member of the committee, replacing Springs.
The Public Service and County Planning Committee remains unchanged. Councilman Kent Caudle remains chairman and Springs and Al Bradley remain members.
The Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare Committee also remains unchanged. Springs remains chairman and Bradley and Yarborough remain members.
The Agriculture, Forestry, Military Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations Committee still has Al Bradley as chairman and Brand and Yarborough as members.
With the new committee assignments, a majority of the committees are now chaired by members of the minority party on the council. Springs and Bradley are both Democrats.
The current ratio of Republicans to Democrats on the council is five (Dorriety, Caudle, Poston, Brand, Yarborough) to three (Secretary/Chaplain Waymon Mumford, Bradley, Springs).
Rusty Smith, Florence County administrator, also updated the county council on several items including the county's first and second penny sales taxes.
He said the U.S. 76 truck route in Timmonsville was substantially complete with only punch-list items remaining.
Smith said that paving of drives and intersections on sections one and two of the Pamplico Highway widening project is nearing completion with shoulder and seeding work to shortly follow. He added that final punch-list items are underway with all lanes expected to be open in the coming weeks.
He said construction of phase one of the Alligator Road widening project is substantially complete with punch-list items remaining. Smith added that phase two was underway and was expected to be complete in the summer of 2024.
Smith said the 534 roads have been resurfaced in the second penny tax program. He said that once all remaining projects are complete 577 roads will be improved.
He reported that the county's environmental service department assisted in the rescue of 105 animals and that one litter citation was written in the amount of $1,560.
Smith also said that efforts to reach out the Palmer Pre-Release Center continue and that county has been told that July 1 is the date that inmates can return to picking up litter.
He also said that mosquito abatement efforts are underway.
Smith said the county continues to work with the National Association of Counties to learn about the funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
He added that York County had also reached out to the county about its geographic information system to learn more about it.
Thursday's meeting was also the first in the last several in which a member did not attend in person. Mumford attended via telephone. Caudle did not attend but voted via proxy several times throughout the meeting.