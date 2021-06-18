Florence County Council Committee assignments reshuffled following Steven DeBerry's departure

Rusty Smith, Florence County administrator, also updated the county council on several items including the county's first and second penny sales taxes.

He said the U.S. 76 truck route in Timmonsville was substantially complete with only punch-list items remaining.

Smith said that paving of drives and intersections on sections one and two of the Pamplico Highway widening project is nearing completion with shoulder and seeding work to shortly follow. He added that final punch-list items are underway with all lanes expected to be open in the coming weeks.

He said construction of phase one of the Alligator Road widening project is substantially complete with punch-list items remaining. Smith added that phase two was underway and was expected to be complete in the summer of 2024.

Smith said the 534 roads have been resurfaced in the second penny tax program. He said that once all remaining projects are complete 577 roads will be improved.

He reported that the county's environmental service department assisted in the rescue of 105 animals and that one litter citation was written in the amount of $1,560.