Florence County Council could ask South Carolina General Assembly to approve millage cap exception bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council may ask the South Carolina General Assembly to support and approve a bill that would allow the county to raise its tax millage rate to fund the county's unified fire district.

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the county council is a resolution requesting the General Assembly approve a bill allowing a limited exception to a 2006 bill that limits how much counties can raise their properties in a year.

The 2006 bill, Act 388, limits how much counties, cities and school districts can raise taxes based on a formula involving estimated population growth from the Census Bureau and the national consumer price index. As population growth in the Pee Dee region is low and inflation remains fairly low, a county in Florence's position would not be able to increase its millage rates.

The current bill, sponsored by Republicans Penry Gustafson and Greg Hembree and Democrat Mike Fanning, provides an exception to this limitation for counties with a fire protection district to raise their fees by majority vote. It has been approved two of the needed three times by the South Carolina Senate.

On April 6, the Senate voted 22-20 to approve the bill on second reading.