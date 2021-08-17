Florence County Council could ask South Carolina General Assembly to approve millage cap exception bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council may ask the South Carolina General Assembly to support and approve a bill that would allow the county to raise its tax millage rate to fund the county's unified fire district.
On the agenda for the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the county council is a resolution requesting the General Assembly approve a bill allowing a limited exception to a 2006 bill that limits how much counties can raise their properties in a year.
The 2006 bill, Act 388, limits how much counties, cities and school districts can raise taxes based on a formula involving estimated population growth from the Census Bureau and the national consumer price index. As population growth in the Pee Dee region is low and inflation remains fairly low, a county in Florence's position would not be able to increase its millage rates.
The current bill, sponsored by Republicans Penry Gustafson and Greg Hembree and Democrat Mike Fanning, provides an exception to this limitation for counties with a fire protection district to raise their fees by majority vote. It has been approved two of the needed three times by the South Carolina Senate.
On April 6, the Senate voted 22-20 to approve the bill on second reading.
The vote largely split along partisan lines: all of the 20 votes opposed were Republicans and all 16 of the Democrats in the Senate voted for it. Seven Republicans – Thomas Alexander, Tom Davis, Michael Gambrell, Billy Garrett, Gustafson, Hembree and Katrina Shealy – voted with the Democrats. And three Republicans, Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., Michael Johnson and Sandy Senn, had excused absences and did not vote.
The bill has not been touched by the Senate since.
A similar bill in the House, House Bill 3615, was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee on Jan. 12 and remains in that committee.
If approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, the bill would allow counties like Florence to increase millage rates.
Florence County created a unified fire protection district in 2014. That district currently covers most of the county except for the municipalities of Florence, Lake City, Coward and Scranton and the areas surrounding the latter three. The area around Lake City, Coward and Scranton is included in the South Lynches fire protection district.
Included in the unified district are the West Florence, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, Olanta, Sardis-Timmonsville and Johnsonville fire departments.
The county currently charges a millage rate of 19 mills and a first responder fee to fund the unified fire district.
The county's 2021-22 budget calls for the millage rate and fee in lieu of tax agreements to supply $5.63 million in revenue and the first responder fee to supply $1.56 million. The budget calls for $7.14 million to go toward funding the district.
The remaining $48,976 is transferred from this fund to the county general fund. Thus, if the bill were approved, the amount transferred from the fund could increase, providing money to the county for other projects and whatnot.
Also on Thursday's agenda are the second readings of ordinances amending the county's zoning code and rezoning a property in Timmonsville, introduction of ordinances rezoning a property near Florence and approving a fee in lieu of agreement with Project Longshot and a resolution allowing County Administrator Rusty Smith to negotiate a contract with a service provider to provide broadband to rural areas of the county.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 North Irby St.