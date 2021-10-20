 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Council could help Virtus Academy acquire permanent home, expand to serve high school students
0 Comments

Florence County Council could help Virtus Academy acquire permanent home, expand to serve high school students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council has the opportunity to help Virtus Academy make its current campus its permanent home Thursday morning. 

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting of the county council is a resolution offering the county's support for the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority to issue up to 415 million in bonds to fund the school's acquisition of its current campus at 2407 Pisgah Road and the surrounding property.

The resolution adds that the acquisition will allow the school to expand to serve students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will add four new jobs at the school within two years. 

The county will not assume any liability for debt if it approves the resolution. 

The county council is also expected to consider the third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning a property on East Broach Street and introduction of ordinances rezoning a property on South Morris Street near Lake City, allowing for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with and incorporating property owned by Project Swift and allowing the town of Pamplico to serve a water and sewer service area granted to but not currently served by the city of Florence. 

Also on the agenda is a resolution of appreciation and recognition for the late Johnnie "Abe" Abraham Sr. for his service to the county. 

The council is also expected to consider the reappointments of Charles Munn to serve District 2 (Roger Poston) on the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Dawn Munn to serve in an at-large capacity on the same commission, Jeff Helton to serve on the Economic Development Partnership Board representing District 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) and the appointment of Tim McGee to serve on the Senior Center Commission representing District 8 (Buddy Brand). 

The meeting will be held in the County Council Chambers (Room 803) of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Local News

Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert