Florence County Council could help Virtus Academy acquire permanent home, expand to serve high school students

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council has the opportunity to help Virtus Academy make its current campus its permanent home Thursday morning.

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting of the county council is a resolution offering the county's support for the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority to issue up to 415 million in bonds to fund the school's acquisition of its current campus at 2407 Pisgah Road and the surrounding property.

The resolution adds that the acquisition will allow the school to expand to serve students from kindergarten to 12th grade and will add four new jobs at the school within two years.

The county will not assume any liability for debt if it approves the resolution.

The county council is also expected to consider the third and final reading of an ordinance rezoning a property on East Broach Street and introduction of ordinances rezoning a property on South Morris Street near Lake City, allowing for a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with and incorporating property owned by Project Swift and allowing the town of Pamplico to serve a water and sewer service area granted to but not currently served by the city of Florence.