Florence County Council District 6 Republican forum scheduled for Thursday
Florence County Council District 6 Republican forum scheduled for Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Republicans inside of Florence County Council District 6 have an opportunity to hear from the three men running for the party's nomination. 

Candidates Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold and Toney Moore will appear at a candidate forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Staybridge Suites hotel. 

The forum will also be broadcast via Facebook Live and on Live 95.3. Live 95's Ken Ard will moderate the forum. 

The primary is Aug. 17. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

