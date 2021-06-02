Florence County Council District 6 special election dates set

FLORENCE, S.C. – The dates for the special election to replace Steven DeBerry on the Florence County Council have been set.

Filing is scheduled to open on noon on Friday, June 11, and close at noon on Monday, June 21. The filing fee is $167.71.

The primaries are scheduled to be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Any needed runoffs would be scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

In-person voter registration to vote in the primaries closes on Sunday, July 18. Mailed-in voter registration must be postmarked by Monday, July 19.

The election will be held on Nov. 2.

The election will involve parts of eight precincts: Claussen (Hopewell Presbyterian Church), Coles Crossroads (Leatherman Senior Center), Evergreen (Howe Springs Fire Station 2), Gilbert (Theodore Lester Elementary School), Mars Bluff 1 (Wallace Gregg Elementary School), Mars Bluff 2 (Woodmen of the World Hall), Mill Branch (Mill Branch AME Church) and Pamplico 1 (Pamplico Complex Fire Station).

DeBerry was sworn in as a circuit court judge last week.

The election will fill the remaining one year of DeBerry's term on the county council.

