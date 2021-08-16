 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Council District 6 special election primaries to be held Tuesday
0 Comments
FLORENCE COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Florence County Council District 6 special election primaries to be held Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voters in eight precincts will head to the polls Tuesday to help decide the representative of Florence County Council District 6. 

Up for election Tuesday are the Democratic and Republican primaries in the race.

Running in the Democratic primary are Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell. Running in the Republican primary are Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold and Toney Moore. 

The election will involve parts of eight precincts: Claussen (Hopewell Presbyterian Church), Coles Crossroads (Leatherman Senior Center), Evergreen (Howe Springs Fire Station 2), Gilbert (Theodore Lester Elementary School), Mars Bluff 1 (Wallace Gregg Elementary School), Mars Bluff 2 (Woodmen of the World Hall), Mill Branch (Mill Branch AME Church) and Pamplico 1 (Pamplico Complex Fire Station).

Some of these precincts may be split between areas inside and outside of the district. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today’s primaries.

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.

The election was called after Steven DeBerry IV resigned from the council to become a circuit court judge. The election will fill the remaining one year of DeBerry's four year term on the council. 

If a runoff election is needed in the Republican primary – the Democratic race cannot be a runoff because only two people are running – it will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31. 

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert