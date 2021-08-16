Florence County Council District 6 special election primaries to be held Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voters in eight precincts will head to the polls Tuesday to help decide the representative of Florence County Council District 6.

Up for election Tuesday are the Democratic and Republican primaries in the race.

Running in the Democratic primary are Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell. Running in the Republican primary are Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold and Toney Moore.

The election will involve parts of eight precincts: Claussen (Hopewell Presbyterian Church), Coles Crossroads (Leatherman Senior Center), Evergreen (Howe Springs Fire Station 2), Gilbert (Theodore Lester Elementary School), Mars Bluff 1 (Wallace Gregg Elementary School), Mars Bluff 2 (Woodmen of the World Hall), Mill Branch (Mill Branch AME Church) and Pamplico 1 (Pamplico Complex Fire Station).

Some of these precincts may be split between areas inside and outside of the district. Thus, it is possible to vote in these precincts during general elections but not be eligible to vote in today’s primaries.

Voters who do not vote in these precincts are not eligible to vote in the election.