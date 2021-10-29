Florence County Council District 6 special election to be held Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The ninth member of the Florence County Council will be elected Tuesday night.
Those running are Democrat Louis Ashley, a retired police officer and pastor, and Republican Toney Moore, a homebuilder.
The election is necessary to fill the seat vacated by H. Steven DeBerry IV, who resigned when he was elected to the at-large circuit court seat.
The election will take place at the following precincts: Claussen, Coles Cross Roads, Evergreen, Gilbert, Mars Bluff 1 and 2, Mill Branch and Pamplico 1.
Locations for these precincts can be found on voter registration cards or information provided by mail from the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections or on SCVotes.gov.
If a person does not vote in these precincts that person cannot vote in the Council District 6 election. Some of the precincts may be partly inside and outside the district, so it is possible to live in these precincts and still not be able to vote in the election.
Hartsville
The next mayor of Hartsville will also be elected Tuesday.
Five people are running: the Rev. J.D. Blue Sr., Justin Evans, Jordan Flowers, Casey Hancock and Stephen Peterson.
Current Mayor Mel Pennington IV did not seek another term.
Also up for election are three city council seats.
Incumbent Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine faces Carolyn McCoy Govan in District 1.
District 1 includes western downtown Hartsville.
Incumbent Teresa Mack faces Andrew Tedder in District 3.
District 3 includes the southwestern part of the city.
Incumbent Bob Braddock is uncontested in District 5.
District 5 includes central western Hartsville.
A map of the city districts is available at hartsvillesc.gov/government/council/.
Johnsonville
Seven people are running for three at-large seats on the Johnsonville City Council. Running are incumbents Jamie Altman, Marie Haselden and Doolittle Stone and challengers Olin Altman Jr., Barbara Black, April Collins and Dipen Khambhaita.
Voting in this election will take place at the Johnsonville precinct at the Johnsonville High School gym at 237 S. Georgetown Highway.
If a person does not vote in this precinct that person cannot vote in the election. It is possible that the precinct may cover more than the city, so it is possible to live in the precinct and still not be able to vote in the election.
Darlington
Three seats are up for election on the Darlington City Council.
Incumbent Shelia Baccus faces Daniel Watson in District 1.
District 1 includes the central part of the city.
Running unopposed in Districts 2 and 3 are Elaine Reed and John Segars.
District 2 includes the southern part of the city. District 3 includes the northern part of the city.
A map of the city districts can be found at cityofdarlington.com/mayor-council/.
Timmonsville
The town of Timmonsville will also elect a new mayor Tuesday.
Running are current councilmen Butch Hodges and William "Bug" James Jr.
Current Mayor Darrick Jackson did not file for reelection.
Four people are also running for three at-large seats on the town council.
Running are incumbents Curtis Harrison and Penny Hayes and challengers Marin Pegues and Wayne Teal.
Voting for this election will take place at Timmonsville 1 and 2 precincts. Both of these precincts vote at the Timmonsville Education Center at 304 Kemper St.
If a person does not vote in these precincts that person cannot vote in the election. It is possible that the precincts may cover more than the town, so it is possible to live in these precincts and still not be able to vote in the election.
Coward
There are two seats opening on the Coward Town Council. Running are incumbents Chris Grimsley and Pat Frick and challenger James "Pete" Lee.
This election will be held at Coward 1 and 2 precincts. Both will be at the Coward Town Hall at 3720 U.S. 52.
If a person does not vote in these precincts that person cannot vote in the election. It is possible that the precincts may cover more than the town, so it is possible to live in these precincts and still not be able to vote in the election.
Uncontested elections
Coward Mayor Diane Thomas and Olanta Mayor Michael Welch are uncontested for reelection.
There are also four seats on the Florence Four School District Board of Trustees, three seats on the Florence Five School District Board of Trustees, two seats on the Scranton Town Council, two seats on the Olanta Town Council and an additional seat with a two-year term on the Coward Town Council.
There are also three seats on the Pamplico Town Council that will be filled via write-in votes.
How to vote
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters will need to take photo identification to their precinct. Acceptable types of identification are a South Carolina driver's license or identification card, a voter registration card with a photo, a federal military identification or a passport.