Florence County Council District 6 special election to be held Tuesday

If a person does not vote in these precincts that person cannot vote in the election. It is possible that the precincts may cover more than the town, so it is possible to live in these precincts and still not be able to vote in the election.

Coward

There are two seats opening on the Coward Town Council. Running are incumbents Chris Grimsley and Pat Frick and challenger James "Pete" Lee.

This election will be held at Coward 1 and 2 precincts. Both will be at the Coward Town Hall at 3720 U.S. 52.

Uncontested elections

Coward Mayor Diane Thomas and Olanta Mayor Michael Welch are uncontested for reelection.

There are also four seats on the Florence Four School District Board of Trustees, three seats on the Florence Five School District Board of Trustees, two seats on the Scranton Town Council, two seats on the Olanta Town Council and an additional seat with a two-year term on the Coward Town Council.