Florence County Council District 8 primary set for Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Voting will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the election for the Republican nomination in the Florence County Council District 8 special election.
David Alford, Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission executive director, said Monday afternoon that he was optimistic turnout would be helped by the weather.
"It's not supposed to be too hot or too cold and it's not supposed to rain,' Alford said.
He added that a steady stream of absentee voters had been coming to the elections commission to cast a ballot in the race.
Running for the nomination are Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, Randy Propps, and James Schofield's son, William. The winner of the nomination will face Democrat Amari Hooker during a special election held at the same time as the Nov. 3 general election.
The winner of the special election will fill the remaining two years of James Schofield's four-year term. Thus, the seat will be up for election again in 2022.
Portions of eight precincts will vote in the election: Florence Wards 6-8, 11-12, 14-15, and South Florence 1.
Florence Ward 6 will vote at the Child Development Center (Old Royall Elementary School) at 1400 Woods Road. Florence Ward 7 will vote at Royall Elementary School at 1101 Cheraw Drive. Florence Ward 8 will vote at Briggs Elementary School at 1012 Congaree Drive. Florence Ward 11 will vote at the Pearl Moore Basketball Center or Barnes Street Recreation Center on Barnes Street. Florence Ward 12 will vote at the Florence Bible Chapel at 1400 Second Loop Road. Florence Ward 14 will vote at the Church at Sandhurst at 1140 Third Loop Road. Florence Ward 15 will vote at McLaurin Elementary School at 1400 McMillian Lane. And South Florence 1 will vote at the Florence County Public Service Building at 2685 S. Irby St.
If none of the three candidates in Tuesday's Republican primary finishes with over 50% of the vote, a runoff between the two highest finishers will be held on Sept. 1.
