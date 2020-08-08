Florence County Council District 8 special election early voting opens Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Absentee balloting will open Monday in the Republican primary for the Florence County Council District 8 special election.
Absentee voting will end on Monday, Aug. 17.
A person may cast an absentee ballot in the race in two ways: in person or by mail.
In person voting may be done from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections commission office at 219 Third Loop Rd.
Application forms can be requested by phone at 843-665-3094 or by email at csavage@florenceco.org or fax: 843-292-1613.
Completed absentee applications may be returned by email at csavage@florenceco.org or fax to 843-292-1613.
A signed absentee application with a reason for voting must be in the office by Aug. 14. Aug. 14 is also the last day ballots will be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.
Absentee balloting, also known as early voting, is permitted in South Carolina for voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on election day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas.
It is permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on election day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before election day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people.
It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and those who are serving as jurors.
There are three Republicans running in the primary: Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, William Schofield, and Randy Propps.
The winner of the primary will face Democrat Amiri Hooker in the special election scheduled to coincide with the general election on Nov. 3.
The special election was necessitated by the death of Florence County Councilman James T. Schofield last month.