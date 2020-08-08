Florence County Council District 8 special election early voting opens Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Absentee balloting will open Monday in the Republican primary for the Florence County Council District 8 special election.

Absentee voting will end on Monday, Aug. 17.

A person may cast an absentee ballot in the race in two ways: in person or by mail.

In person voting may be done from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the elections commission office at 219 Third Loop Rd.

Application forms can be requested by phone at 843-665-3094 or by email at csavage@florenceco.org or fax: 843-292-1613.

Completed absentee applications may be returned by email at csavage@florenceco.org or fax to 843-292-1613.

A signed absentee application with a reason for voting must be in the office by Aug. 14. Aug. 14 is also the last day ballots will be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.

Absentee balloting, also known as early voting, is permitted in South Carolina for voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on election day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas.