Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council members honored a county football team, elected officers, passed a series of rezonings, OK'd a feral cat plan, and conducted a contentious public hearing Thursday at their annual organizational meeting.

As Florence County Attorney D. Mallow McEachin Jr. presided, council members, with only one nomination and no debated, unanimously reelected William Dorriety as chairman upon nomination by Jerry Yarborough and reelected Waymon Mumford as secretary/chaplain on nomination by Tony Moore.

Council members elected Yarborough as vice chairman on motion by Moore.

This will be Dorriety's fourth term as chairman. Yarborough replaces Buddy Brand, who was defeated in his reelection bid by William Schofield.

Schofield’s father, James, held the District 8 seat from 2006 until his death in 2020. Schofield ran in the special election that coincided with the November 2020 general election to replace his father. He finished second in the Republican primary to Buddy Brand.

McEachin also swore in reelected council members Jason Springs, Dr. Alphonso Bradley and Moore — with the others reelected sworn in earlier.

Members of South Florence High School's football team were on hand to receive proclamations to commemorate their undefeated state championship year. Coach Drew Malone also received a proclamation as did Shand Josey, principal of South Florence High School.

Each football player received a signed resolution — about six boxes worth — which were carried out of council chambers by the players present.

Public hearing

Council and community members participated in a public hearing on the proposed abandonment and closure of North Pitch Landing Road, which runs from Huggins Road to a Lynches River landing on private property south of U.S. 378 northwest of Prospect Crossroads.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and members of the Hannah family spoke out in favor of closing the landing, which has become a magnet for drug and firearms activity and they live on land near or adjacent to the landing.

Since the landing is on private property the debate was really about abandoning the road which, because of current regulations, couldn't be made a county road again in the future without cost to the county, said Councilman Jason Springs — in whose district the landing is located.

A member of Johnsonville Fire Department also spoke on the matter and said the landing was one of the locations from which tankers could be filled with water to take to battle a fire.

Springs said the solutions presented — either open or closed — were equally wrong.

No action was taken following the public hearing.

Council members approved an ordinance to set a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for Project Veteran.