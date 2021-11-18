Florence County Council enters dispute between South Carolina Department of Education & Florence Four Board

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence County Council may have become involved in a dispute between the Florence School District Four Board of Trustees and the South Carolina Department of Education.
Darrell McFadden, a member of the Florence Four Board of Trustees, addressed the council prior to the council's unanimous approval of resolutions leasing two of the properties that the county recently purchased back to the school district.
On May 20, the Florence County Council unanimously approved the acquisition of four properties owned by the school district to be used as a recreational facility.
The Florence County tax records currently show the county purchased the properties from the department. However, when the purchase happened, the owner of the property was listed as the school district.
The four properties are the former home of Timmonsville High School – Timmonsville High School moved to its current location around the beginning of the 2000s – and its support facilities including the former vocational school, the former football field, a baseball field that is used by the local youth league, and an undeveloped property behind the National Guard Armory and the former track.
Not much of the previous school still stands. There is a part of one brick column near Market Street. The remainder of the school appears to be grown up with weeds.
The annex building appears to be standing but could be abandoned. There is a sign indicating that senior citizens’ group meets there but there is an abandoned trailer in front of the school and the lawn appears unmowed.
The football field remains. One goal post of the football field has its uprights removed and the other buildings on the site appear unused.
McFadden implied that the South Carolina Department of Education did not have the authority to sell the property that was owned by the school district to the county.
"For the record, the Florence Four Board of Trustees did not sell any property to the county of Florence," McFadden said. "The South Carolina Department of Education did not own the property. The Florence Four Board of Trustees owned the property. The Florence County School District Four Board of Trustees was not notified of any sale or leasing of that property."
On May 9, 2018, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman declared a state of emergency in Florence County School District Four, relieved the school district's board of its responsibilities and took over management of the district.
Florence Four board policies and South Carolina law say that among the board's responsibilities are to control the district's property.
Thus, the department would likely argue that when Spearman and the department took over the district, relieved the board of responsibility, and took over management of the district, the department assumed the power to control the district's property.
McFadden said the school board objected to the leasing of the land back to the school district until the legal status of the properties can be determined.
Later in the meeting, the council considered the resolutions authorizing the lease of the properties back to the school district for $5 each for a one-year term with the county and the department having the option to renew.
Before the vote, the council had amended the resolution to adjust its title to refer to the correct school district. The resolution listed Florence District Two and not Florence Four.
"In all honesty, the sale of the property is not germane to this topic anyway," Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said before asking for motions to approve and amend the resolution.
Jerry Yarborough Jr., the councilman from the Timmonsville area, made the motion to approve and amend the resolution.
The County Council then voted to approve the lease of the properties for storage and adult education back to the school district by an 8-0 vote.
Councilman Al Bradley did not attend Thursday's meeting.