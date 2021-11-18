Florence County Council enters dispute between South Carolina Department of Education & Florence Four Board

The annex building appears to be standing but could be abandoned. There is a sign indicating that senior citizens’ group meets there but there is an abandoned trailer in front of the school and the lawn appears unmowed.

The football field remains. One goal post of the football field has its uprights removed and the other buildings on the site appear unused.

McFadden implied that the South Carolina Department of Education did not have the authority to sell the property that was owned by the school district to the county.

"For the record, the Florence Four Board of Trustees did not sell any property to the county of Florence," McFadden said. "The South Carolina Department of Education did not own the property. The Florence Four Board of Trustees owned the property. The Florence County School District Four Board of Trustees was not notified of any sale or leasing of that property."

On May 9, 2018, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman declared a state of emergency in Florence County School District Four, relieved the school district's board of its responsibilities and took over management of the district.

Florence Four board policies and South Carolina law say that among the board's responsibilities are to control the district's property.