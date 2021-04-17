Florence County Council gets to Explore: Children's Museum of the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council got an early look at plans for a children’s museum that will be located in the former ScienceSouth facility.
Meghan Swink, president of the board of Explore: the Children’s Museum of the Pee Dee, provided the Florence County Council with an update about the museum at the county council meeting held Thursday morning.
She shared renderings of plans for inside and outside the building.
Swink said the inside would be organized with the main theme of an enchanted river trail to highlight the rivers in the area. She said the inside would feature eight different trail stops.
A PowerPoint presentation shared with the council indicates that seven of the stops would be a general store, a post office, a nest, a boat launch, a farm, a campground and a ranger’s cabin.
“Because of the dome shape, we came up with the idea of putting an oak tree as the focal point,” Swink said. She said parents could sit around the tree and children could play around it.
The oak tree would be eighth trail stop.
Swink said the outside would include a classroom, a discovery garden with boxes provided by Eat Smart Move More and a boat donated by Groupe Beneteau. She added that the outdoor facilities would have come in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Florence City Council approved a lease with the museum for the former ScienceSouth building last year. The initial lease term between the city and the children’s museum would be for 10 years with the city and the museum sharing responsibility for parking. The museum will pay the city $1 per year — $10 total — to rent the facility. The lease also is nontransferable for the 10-year term unless the transfer is approved by the council.
ScienceSouth announced in early 2019 that it would close effective June 30, 2019. The board said that funding for STEM education is becoming harder to obtain, and schools have more access to STEM education.
The city owns the property upon which the former ScienceSouth facility sits.
Swink said Thursday morning that the museum is looking for help to get the renovations done and the museum open to the public.