Florence County Council gets to Explore: Children's Museum of the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council got an early look at plans for a children’s museum that will be located in the former ScienceSouth facility.

Meghan Swink, president of the board of Explore: the Children’s Museum of the Pee Dee, provided the Florence County Council with an update about the museum at the county council meeting held Thursday morning.

She shared renderings of plans for inside and outside the building.

Swink said the inside would be organized with the main theme of an enchanted river trail to highlight the rivers in the area. She said the inside would feature eight different trail stops.

A PowerPoint presentation shared with the council indicates that seven of the stops would be a general store, a post office, a nest, a boat launch, a farm, a campground and a ranger’s cabin.

“Because of the dome shape, we came up with the idea of putting an oak tree as the focal point,” Swink said. She said parents could sit around the tree and children could play around it.

The oak tree would be eighth trail stop.