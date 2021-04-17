 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Council gets to Explore: Children's Museum of the Pee Dee
0 comments
top story

Florence County Council gets to Explore: Children's Museum of the Pee Dee

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council got an early look at plans for a children’s museum that will be located in the former ScienceSouth facility.

Meghan Swink, president of the board of Explore: the Children’s Museum of the Pee Dee, provided the Florence County Council with an update about the museum at the county council meeting held Thursday morning.

She shared renderings of plans for inside and outside the building.

Swink said the inside would be organized with the main theme of an enchanted river trail to highlight the rivers in the area. She said the inside would feature eight different trail stops.

A PowerPoint presentation shared with the council indicates that seven of the stops would be a general store, a post office, a nest, a boat launch, a farm, a campground and a ranger’s cabin.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Because of the dome shape, we came up with the idea of putting an oak tree as the focal point,” Swink said. She said parents could sit around the tree and children could play around it.

The oak tree would be eighth trail stop.

Swink said the outside would include a classroom, a discovery garden with boxes provided by Eat Smart Move More and a boat donated by Groupe Beneteau. She added that the outdoor facilities would have come in handy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florence City Council approved a lease with the museum for the former ScienceSouth building last year. The initial lease term between the city and the children’s museum would be for 10 years with the city and the museum sharing responsibility for parking. The museum will pay the city $1 per year — $10 total — to rent the facility. The lease also is nontransferable for the 10-year term unless the transfer is approved by the council.

ScienceSouth announced in early 2019 that it would close effective June 30, 2019. The board said that funding for STEM education is becoming harder to obtain, and schools have more access to STEM education.

The city owns the property upon which the former ScienceSouth facility sits.

Swink said Thursday morning that the museum is looking for help to get the renovations done and the museum open to the public.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert