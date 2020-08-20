Florence County Council holds 'economic development day'

In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a millage rate of 264.9 mills and to provide special source revenue credits for qualifying infrastructure costs for the project.

Third, the council also unanimously approved the purchase of 62 acres of land for $465,000, 33 acres for $247,500, 38 acres of land for $285,000, and about 182 acres for $1.37 million for the development of an industrial park near the Honda plant in Timmonsville.

"This is really an unusual day," said Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby, the councilman from the Timmonsville. "I'd like the council for their vision and their willingness to step out. There's not that many counties that go and purchase to get it ready for industry to come in."

Kirby added that the development of an industrial park will affect his grandchildren's generation and all generations of Florence County residents moving forward.

Smith said the proposed park would be in a highly desirable location just off Interstate 95 and would make an easy sell for the county's economic development.