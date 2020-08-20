Florence County Council holds 'economic development day'

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council came to call its August meeting economic development day as it approved several economic development projects Thursday morning.
First, the council unanimously approved on third and final reading three ordinances. Two of the three approved fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Effingham Pellets LLC and SteelFab Inc and the third added property owned by SteelFab into a multi-county industrial park agreement between Florence and Marion Counties.
Both companies are already doing business in Florence.
County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. said the Effingham Pellets LLC was a new effort of the Charles Ingram Lumber Company. He said the company plans to partner with a company in the Kingdom of Denmark to make pellets from wood chips to sell in Europe.
The new effort includes an investment of $5.45 million and will create 10 new jobs that pay over $18 per hour.
In exchange for the investment, the county agrees to provide an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a fixed millage rate of 361.5 mills for the next 30 years in lieu of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement.
Smith said SteelFab plans to add a third production line and a painting facility at its plant at the corner of National Cemetery and Francis Marion Roads.
The $5.057 million investment is expected to create 28 new jobs.
In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the properties and an assessment ratio of 361.5 mills instead of property taxes. Also, the county agrees to provide infrastructure credits of 25% of the fee for the first 10 years and 15% for the remainder of the agreement.
Second, the County Council unanimously approved on second reading ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with a company designated as Florence Solar Projects and adding a Marion County property into a joint county industrial park between the two counties.
The Florence Solar Project ordinance indicates that the as-yet-unidentified company will invest $20 million into four separate solar farms in the county by Dec. 31, 2025.
That investment will include $2.5 million each in Projects Whitehall, Pearl, and Hummingbird and $12.5 million in Project Azalea.
Smith said the company was an industry leader in the production of independent power.
The agreement between the county and the company also includes provision for a bond to ensure that the landscape will be returned to its natural state should the company cease to exist.
In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a millage rate of 264.9 mills and to provide special source revenue credits for qualifying infrastructure costs for the project.
Third, the council also unanimously approved the purchase of 62 acres of land for $465,000, 33 acres for $247,500, 38 acres of land for $285,000, and about 182 acres for $1.37 million for the development of an industrial park near the Honda plant in Timmonsville.
"This is really an unusual day," said Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby, the councilman from the Timmonsville. "I'd like the council for their vision and their willingness to step out. There's not that many counties that go and purchase to get it ready for industry to come in."
Kirby added that the development of an industrial park will affect his grandchildren's generation and all generations of Florence County residents moving forward.
Smith said the proposed park would be in a highly desirable location just off Interstate 95 and would make an easy sell for the county's economic development.
In response to a question by Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Smith confirmed that the site was deemed by the South Carolina Department of Commerce as one of the best sites for an industrial park in the county.
The properties will be paid for with money from a bond issued for economic development projects this year.
Fourth, the council also unanimously approved the purchase of 31 acres of land for $201,500, 61 acres for $396,500, and 233 acres for $1.51 million for the development of an industrial park to be located near the intersection of East Palmetto Street and East Old Marion Highway.
The agenda indicated that the purchase of the properties would be made contingent upon the county being able to acquire clear title to two adjacent properties.
However, Smith said the county had just received that on Tuesday.
Smith said the potential park would be another weapon in the county's arsenal to attract economic development.
Councilman Kent C. Caudle, attending the meeting electronically, alluded to the possibility that the site could be developed into a distribution center.
"Gentlemen, the world is changing," Caudle said. "I am seeing things in the commercial real estate business where there will be less walk-in to a department store, less of walking into a home improvement center and it's going be a lot of direct-drop shipping ... We need some master plans on these properties and a plan to start to construct some large-square-footage distribution centers."
The county, he said, was ideally positioned to be a hub center for distribution, being close to ports in Charleston, Georgetown, Dillon, and Wilmington, N.C., Interstates 95 and 20, and its distances to major cities like Richmond, Savannah, Atlanta, New York, and Miami.
Caudle did not add it, but the county is also close to rapidly growing Myrtle Beach, which may face problems in developing distribution centers because of Horry County's location between the beach and swamps.
The purchases of the properties will be paid for with funds from a bond issued for economic development projects this year.
Fifth, the county also approved a cooperation agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative and Palmetto Economic Development Corporation for an industrial park being constructed in Scranton.
Thursday's meeting will not be the last meeting of the county council to feature economic development.
Also on the agenda for the meeting were third and final readings for a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Star and the inclusion of property owned by that company into a multi-county industrial park between Florence and Darlington Counties and second readings of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Lightning Bolt.
