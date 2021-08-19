Florence County Council looking to connect more residents to the information highway

FLORENCE, S.C. – More Florence County residents may soon be getting up to speed on the information highway.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a resolution authorizing County Administrator Rusty Smith to negotiate a contract with a service provider to provide broadband to underserved areas of the county.

Information provided in the resolution indicates the county could use some of its American Rescue Plan funds for the broadband project.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Included in the plan was $350 billion for state and local governments. Of that money, $195.3 billion goes to states and Washington, D.C., $65.1 billion goes to counties, $45.6 billion to cities, $20 billion to tribal governments, $19.5 billion to non-entitlement units of local government and $4.5 billion to the territories.

Florence County will receive $26.86 million, according to information on the United States Department of the Treasury's website.