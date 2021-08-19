 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Council looking to connect more residents to the information highway
0 Comments
FLORENCE COUNTY

Florence County Council looking to connect more residents to the information highway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – More Florence County residents may soon be getting up to speed on the information highway. 

The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a resolution authorizing County Administrator Rusty Smith to negotiate a contract with a service provider to provide broadband to underserved areas of the county. 

Information provided in the resolution indicates the county could use some of its American Rescue Plan funds for the broadband project. 

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus. It was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. 

Included in the plan was $350 billion for state and local governments. Of that money, $195.3 billion goes to states and Washington, D.C., $65.1 billion goes to counties, $45.6 billion to cities, $20 billion to tribal governments, $19.5 billion to non-entitlement units of local government and $4.5 billion to the territories. 

Florence County will receive $26.86 million, according to information on the United States Department of the Treasury's website. 

In other action, the council also approved the second readings of ordinances amending the county's zoning code and rezoning a property in Timmonsville, introduction of ordinances rezoning a property near Florence and approving a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Project Longshot and a resolution asking the South Carolina General Assembly to approve a bill that would create an exception to the Act 388 millage caps.  

Councilman Kent Caudle voted against the General Assembly resolution.

Other Action Taken by Florence County Council

The Florence County Council also:

>> Awarded a bid for road rocking in District 2 (Roger Poston) to Kirven Construction of Darlington in the amount of $836,346 to be funded from Capital Project Sales Tax III funds;

>> Awarded a bid for the construction of the Alexander Boat Landing to R.E. Goodson Construction of Darlington in the amount of $258,799.33 to be funded from a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources grant; 

>> Approved the use of $25,000 in contingency funds to replace the air conditioner at the Leatherman Senior Center;

>> Approved the use of up to $15,000 from Council District 7 (Waymon Mumford) road system maintenance fee funding to pave Carson Drive; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $12,000 from the council districts' infrastructure allocations to fund a water feature at the VA Nursing Home in Florence; 

>> Approved the use of up to $8,750 from Council District 9 (Willard Dorriety Jr.) to fund the completion of a storm drain repair on Prestwick Drive; 

>> Approved the expenditure of up to $4,000 from Council District 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) to purchase a storage building for the Timmonsville Youth Football League; 

>> Approved the use of up to $2,000 from each of the infrastructure funds of Districts 1 (Jason Springs) and 2 (Roger Poston) to add a septic system to the Coward Athletic Park; 

>> Authorized the budget neutral reclassification of a position at the Florence County Museum; 

>> Approved the reappointments of Derick Urqhart to the City-County Memorial Stadium Commission representing the city of Florence and Ken Jackson to the Economic Development Partnership Board representing District 8 (Buddy Brand); and 

>> Approved the appointment of Will Thomy to the Policy Commission on Recreation representing District 1 (Jason Springs). 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert