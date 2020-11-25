Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Five people received recognition from the Florence County Council for a water rescue in October.
The Florence County Council recognized Michael Alexander, Robert Fullmore, Louis Grooms, Lyle Hancock and Darrick and Bree Porter for their efforts to save two people who were inside a car that crashed into a pond on Olanta Highway on Oct. 11.
A car with two people inside was traveling toward Lake City and attempting to pass a truck that was in front of it, according to a news story from another local media outlet. What the driver did not realize was that another vehicle was in front of the truck and slowing to turn. When the car tried to pass, it collided with the turning car, sending the passing car into the pond.
"There was a wreck right in front of the house and [a car] went down the embankment straight into the pond," Hancock said.
He later added that the pond was just a pond that had been in his family's yard for 50 years. Hancock said the pond could be as deep as 15 feet in some places.
"I was the first one there," Hancock said. "I got her as far as I could and everybody else was helping."
Alexander, an officer with the Horry County Police, was driving through Olanta − he said he lived in Olanta so he liked to drive through − to get to Bishopville when he came upon the wreck.
"There was a gentlemen that was drowning who could not swim," Alexander said. "So, I swam out there and got him on top of the car so he didn't drown."
Grooms arrived on the scene and saw people stopped alongside the road. He found out why when he saw a young lady drowning in the pond.
Some rescuers were trying to reach her with a belt, he said.
"I just felt like somebody had to go and try to get her." Grooms said. "It could have been bad."
Hancock said from what he understood, the two people inside the car were doing fine since the incident.
Darrick and Bree Porter arrived at the meeting after it had begun and left after they were presented copies of the resolution by Councilman Jason M. Springs.
"It's very easy to watch the news and start to lose some of your faith in humanity," Springs said. "This Sunday afternoon we had here a couple of weeks ago, I will tell you I live about two miles from the accident scene. I'm on the fire department."
Springs said he was prepared to arrive and "do things that we don't normally have to do."
"Thankfully, by the time we got there, these guys had already done all the work," Springs said. "To see white people, black people, men, women, everybody came together ... all they cared about was that there were two human lives there about to be lost.
"Thankfully, these gentlemen and some others stepped up."
