Florence County Council recognizes five people for Olanta pond rescue

"There was a gentlemen that was drowning who could not swim," Alexander said. "So, I swam out there and got him on top of the car so he didn't drown."

Grooms arrived on the scene and saw people stopped alongside the road. He found out why when he saw a young lady drowning in the pond.

Some rescuers were trying to reach her with a belt, he said.

"I just felt like somebody had to go and try to get her." Grooms said. "It could have been bad."

Hancock said from what he understood, the two people inside the car were doing fine since the incident.

Darrick and Bree Porter arrived at the meeting after it had begun and left after they were presented copies of the resolution by Councilman Jason M. Springs.

"It's very easy to watch the news and start to lose some of your faith in humanity," Springs said. "This Sunday afternoon we had here a couple of weeks ago, I will tell you I live about two miles from the accident scene. I'm on the fire department."

Springs said he was prepared to arrive and "do things that we don't normally have to do."