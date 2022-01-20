 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County Council redistricting plan moves forward
0 Comments

Florence County Council redistricting plan moves forward

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florence County Council Redistricting Plan

The Florence County Council was provided a map of its proposed redistricting plan Thursday. District 1 is the beige district. District 2 is the blueish purple district in the southeast. District 3 is the yellow district. District 4 is the purple district in the west. District 5 is the pea green district in the center. District 6 is the teal district in the east. District 7 is the red district. District 8 is the green district north of District 5. District 9 is the pink district in the west.

 Contributed Photo

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council's redistricting efforts took a step forward Thursday morning. 

All nine members of the council voted in favor on the second reading of an ordinance redrawing the nine county council voting districts to comply with the constitutionally and court-established one person, one vote requirements. 

The county's current district lines exceed the 5% population deviation recommended by the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. In specific, the county's current districts have a population deviation of 20.52%. 

To determine the deviation of the districts, the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office uses the 2020 Census to determine the county's population, 137,059, and then subtracts the 274 inmates at the Palmer Pre-Release Center to get a total population of 136,785. The population of 136,785 is then divided by nine and rounded to the nearest whole number, 15,198. 

Information provided to the council in October indicates the most populous county council district, District 9 (parts of west Florence), has a population of 16,798 which is 10.53% above 1,198. District 1 (Lake City, Scranton, Olanta) has a population of 13,680 people which is 9.99% below 15,198. 

In all, three council districts are above the maximum allowed deviation; Districts 9, 8 (parts of south and west Florence) and 5 (parts of south and west Florence, part of Effingham, Coward). And three districts, 1, 2 (Pamplico, Johnsonville, Effingham), and 7 (parts of north Florence, east Florence and northern Florence County) are below the maximum allowed deviation. 

The remaining districts – 3 (north Florence and northwest Florence), 4 (Timmonsville and parts of west Florence), and 6 (Mars Bluff, eastern Florence County) have populations within the recommended limits.

To correct the population deviations, the council's plan adds people to Districts 1, 2 and 7 and subtracts people from Districts 5, 8 and 9. 

District 1 and 2 get larger geographically. In specific, the council's plan shifts an area south and west of Coward from District 5 to District 1. District 1 also exchanges a few areas between Lake City and Johnsonville with District 2. 

In addition to the exchange with District 1, District 2 also gains an area north of Pamplico from District 6. 

District 3 moves west and southward, picking up parts of west and south Florence from Districts 8 and 9. 

District 4 gains an area in Effingham from District 5. 

District 5 gets skinnier, losing an area south and west of Coward to District 1 and a small area in Effingham to District 4. 

District 6 gets smaller, losing an area north of Pamplico to District 2 and two very small areas in east Florence to District 7. 

District 7 gains two small areas in east Florence from District 6. 

District 8 shrinks, losing parts of south and west Florence to District 3. 

District 9 moves westward, losing parts of west Florence to District 3. 

The plan reduces the county's population deviation from 20.52% to approximately 3.32%. 

The district with the largest population, District 8 (15,464), is 1.75% above 15,198 and the district with the smallest population, District 2 (14,958), is 1.58% below 15,198. 

Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. added Thursday morning that the plan also maintains three majority-minority districts. 

Those Districts are 1 (55.22% African American, 2.50% from other races), 3 (63.85% African American, 5.02% from other races) and 7 (72.19% African American, 2.56% from other races). 

Smith said the council held a public hearing in October to get views on changes and the first reading of the ordinance was held in November. He said the Florence County GIS department met with each councilman individually and reported the councilmen's views to the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. 

Smith said the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office provided the plan to county administration on Dec. 13 and added that the plan should comply with the one person, one vote requirements. 

Willard Dorriety Jr., Florence County Council chairman, thanked GIS head Crystine Hoge and said he felt the process went smoothly. He said he felt the council kept the sprit of the districts as they have been. 

The third and final reading of the redistricting plan will likely occur at the county council's February meeting. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA estimates massive Tonga blast erupted with a force of 10 megatons

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Local News

Pee Dee placed under winter storm watch

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Confidence remains low at to how much ice the Pee Dee will get and what the impact of that ice will be, but the forecast contains no mystery as to whether or not it will happen at all.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert