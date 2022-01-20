Florence County Council redistricting plan moves forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council's redistricting efforts took a step forward Thursday morning.
All nine members of the council voted in favor on the second reading of an ordinance redrawing the nine county council voting districts to comply with the constitutionally and court-established one person, one vote requirements.
The county's current district lines exceed the 5% population deviation recommended by the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. In specific, the county's current districts have a population deviation of 20.52%.
To determine the deviation of the districts, the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office uses the 2020 Census to determine the county's population, 137,059, and then subtracts the 274 inmates at the Palmer Pre-Release Center to get a total population of 136,785. The population of 136,785 is then divided by nine and rounded to the nearest whole number, 15,198.
Information provided to the council in October indicates the most populous county council district, District 9 (parts of west Florence), has a population of 16,798 which is 10.53% above 1,198. District 1 (Lake City, Scranton, Olanta) has a population of 13,680 people which is 9.99% below 15,198.
In all, three council districts are above the maximum allowed deviation; Districts 9, 8 (parts of south and west Florence) and 5 (parts of south and west Florence, part of Effingham, Coward). And three districts, 1, 2 (Pamplico, Johnsonville, Effingham), and 7 (parts of north Florence, east Florence and northern Florence County) are below the maximum allowed deviation.
The remaining districts – 3 (north Florence and northwest Florence), 4 (Timmonsville and parts of west Florence), and 6 (Mars Bluff, eastern Florence County) have populations within the recommended limits.
To correct the population deviations, the council's plan adds people to Districts 1, 2 and 7 and subtracts people from Districts 5, 8 and 9.
District 1 and 2 get larger geographically. In specific, the council's plan shifts an area south and west of Coward from District 5 to District 1. District 1 also exchanges a few areas between Lake City and Johnsonville with District 2.
In addition to the exchange with District 1, District 2 also gains an area north of Pamplico from District 6.
District 3 moves west and southward, picking up parts of west and south Florence from Districts 8 and 9.
District 4 gains an area in Effingham from District 5.
District 5 gets skinnier, losing an area south and west of Coward to District 1 and a small area in Effingham to District 4.
District 6 gets smaller, losing an area north of Pamplico to District 2 and two very small areas in east Florence to District 7.
District 7 gains two small areas in east Florence from District 6.
District 8 shrinks, losing parts of south and west Florence to District 3.
District 9 moves westward, losing parts of west Florence to District 3.
The plan reduces the county's population deviation from 20.52% to approximately 3.32%.
The district with the largest population, District 8 (15,464), is 1.75% above 15,198 and the district with the smallest population, District 2 (14,958), is 1.58% below 15,198.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. added Thursday morning that the plan also maintains three majority-minority districts.
Those Districts are 1 (55.22% African American, 2.50% from other races), 3 (63.85% African American, 5.02% from other races) and 7 (72.19% African American, 2.56% from other races).
Smith said the council held a public hearing in October to get views on changes and the first reading of the ordinance was held in November. He said the Florence County GIS department met with each councilman individually and reported the councilmen's views to the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.
Smith said the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office provided the plan to county administration on Dec. 13 and added that the plan should comply with the one person, one vote requirements.
Willard Dorriety Jr., Florence County Council chairman, thanked GIS head Crystine Hoge and said he felt the process went smoothly. He said he felt the council kept the sprit of the districts as they have been.
The third and final reading of the redistricting plan will likely occur at the county council's February meeting.