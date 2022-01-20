Florence County Council redistricting plan moves forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council's redistricting efforts took a step forward Thursday morning.

All nine members of the council voted in favor on the second reading of an ordinance redrawing the nine county council voting districts to comply with the constitutionally and court-established one person, one vote requirements.

The county's current district lines exceed the 5% population deviation recommended by the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. In specific, the county's current districts have a population deviation of 20.52%.

To determine the deviation of the districts, the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office uses the 2020 Census to determine the county's population, 137,059, and then subtracts the 274 inmates at the Palmer Pre-Release Center to get a total population of 136,785. The population of 136,785 is then divided by nine and rounded to the nearest whole number, 15,198.

Information provided to the council in October indicates the most populous county council district, District 9 (parts of west Florence), has a population of 16,798 which is 10.53% above 1,198. District 1 (Lake City, Scranton, Olanta) has a population of 13,680 people which is 9.99% below 15,198.