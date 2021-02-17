Florence County Council set to approve penny sales tax bonds

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to take another step forward on the county's third penny sales tax Thursday morning.

On the agenda of the 9 a.m. Thursday county council meeting is the third and final reading of an ordinance that would allow the county to issue and sell $120 million in bonds, which would mean the county could soon begin to work on the several hundred projects to be financed with the third penny sales tax.

The bonds are backed by the revenues the county expects to receive from third penny sales tax, which will go into effect on May 1.

The penny sales tax, called a capital project sales tax in South Carolina Code, imposes a 1 cent charge upon sales made in a county that has enacted the tax.

Florence has had two such taxes: CPST I, which was geared to improve six roads in the county, and CPST II, which includes several hundred projects.

CPST I was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. CPST II became effective on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021.