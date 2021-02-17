Florence County Council set to approve penny sales tax bonds

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to take another step forward on the county's third penny sales tax Thursday morning.
On the agenda of the 9 a.m. Thursday county council meeting is the third and final reading of an ordinance that would allow the county to issue and sell $120 million in bonds, which would mean the county could soon begin to work on the several hundred projects to be financed with the third penny sales tax.
The bonds are backed by the revenues the county expects to receive from third penny sales tax, which will go into effect on May 1.
The penny sales tax, called a capital project sales tax in South Carolina Code, imposes a 1 cent charge upon sales made in a county that has enacted the tax.
Florence has had two such taxes: CPST I, which was geared to improve six roads in the county, and CPST II, which includes several hundred projects.
CPST I was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. CPST II became effective on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021.
The third penny sales tax was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. Roughly 70% of those voting on the referendum question voted in favor of the tax and 30% voted against the tax.
The ballot question asked Florence County residents to reimpose the 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county. Those projects include $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements, including the districts representing parts of the city, plus $23.47 million for fire and public safety and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
The remaining $21.7 million in projects approved by the voters will be done as a pay as you go projects to provide the county a revenue cushion should the economy turn sour.
The council voted in mid-July to add the referendum to the ballot.
The process of developing the ballot question and getting it on the Nov. 3 ballot began in October 2019 when the county council approved the creation of a six-person commission tasked with developing the question.
At that October meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill. Later, the city of Florence appointed Ronnie Jebaily and Swaggard to the two seats it got to appoint to the commission. Jebaily and Swaggard then appointed the last member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe of Quinby.
On June 10, the meeting of the sales tax commission was held. First, the commission held a vote to adjourn with plans to meet again to have time to review the proposed ballot question. However, that vote failed as the commission was deadlocked at 3-3 with the three county appointees voting against the motion and the three directly or indirectly city-appointed members voting for it.
Later, after assurances from the mayors present — each municipality except the city of Florence had a representative at the meeting — that their lists were already prioritized, Ronnie Jebaily changed his vote and voted in favor of the proposed ballot question, making the final vote 4-2 to recommend the question to the county.
The council meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the council chambers of the county complex located at 180 North Irby St. The council chambers are currently closed to the public. The meeting is available for viewing via the county's website, florenceco.org.