Florence County Council sets 2021 holidays, meeting dates

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County employees will be getting 10 days off in 2021.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously at its meeting last week to set the county's 2021 calendar including county holidays and meeting dates of the county council.

The county holidays for 2021 are Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

The county council usually meets at 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of a month in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. in Florence.

That pattern continues in 2021, making the meetings on Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

The September and December council meetings are an annually scheduled break from the usual pattern. The September meeting is scheduled to be held at night at the Bean Market Museum in Lake City. The December meeting is moved forward one week due to the holidays.

The September 2018 and 2020 meetings of the council were not held at the museum due to a hurricane in 2018 and the threat posed by COVID-19 in 2020.

