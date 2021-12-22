 Skip to main content
Florence County Council sets 2022 county calendar
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County employees will have 12 days off next year. 

The Florence County Council recently voted to approve the county's 2022 calendar. 

County holidays for the year are Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17), Good Friday (April 15), Memorial Day (May 30), Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (Sept. 5), Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 24 and 25), Christmas (Dec. 23, 26 and 27) and New Years Day (Jan. 2). 

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It falls on the Friday before Easter. 

Christmas falls on a Sunday next year. County employees will be off the Friday before and the Monday and Tuesday following the holiday. New Year's Day falls on a Sunday next year. County employees will be off the following Monday. 

The calendar also sets the county council's scheduled meeting dates for the 2022 year. Generally, the meetings take place at 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex located at 180 N. Irby St. 

Exceptions to this rule are the September and December meetings. In September, the council holds its meeting at 6 p.m. at the Bean Market Museum in Lake City. In December, the council holds its meetings one Thursday earlier, Dec. 8, 2022, due to the holiday season. 

The Florence City Council usually meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the council chambers of the city center at 324 West Evans St. In 2022, those meetings are scheduled to be held on Jan. 10, Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day), March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. 

The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees meetings usually meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in the board meeting room at 319 S. Dargan St. The board's meetings are scheduled for Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12 and June 9. 

