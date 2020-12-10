Florence County Council surprises Mitchell Kirby with resolution

FLORENCE, S.C. — Outgoing Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby received a surprise at the end of Thursday morning's Florence County Council meeting.
Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. presented a resolution to Kirby to mark the completion of Kirby's 28 years representing Council District 4.
Kirby lost his bid for reelection in the June 9 Democratic primary to Kenneth McAllister. McAllister was defeated by Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. in the 2020 general election. Yarborough will likely be sworn into office at the January organizational meeting of the county council.
The council did not place the item on the agenda in order to surprise Kirby with the resolution.
Several council members moved and seconded to add the resolution to the agenda and to approve it.
Councilman Alphonso "Al" Bradley was the first to speak about Kirby during the discussion about the resolution.
"I want to thank Mitchell Kirby for giving my first experience in 1994 of the impact of a county councilman," Bradley said. He said he was a first-year principal at Johnson Middle School in Timmonsville. "Mitchell put dirt on the track and the ballfields," Bradley continued. "That made a great impression on the district because they were trying to figure out how I got that done. That showed me the impact [he has]."
Councilman Jason M. Springs followed Bradley.
"I did not know him [Kirby] before I got on council but we've become very good friends over the years," Springs said. "I hate to admit it but Mitchell's taught me a lot."
Kirby and the council laughed.
Springs joked that he learned some good habits and bad habits from Kirby.
"But, over the years, I've always been impressed and a couple of us have joked privately about his ability to somehow convince us to give money to Timmonsville," Springs said. "It seems like Timmonsville has gotten more money than anybody else over the years."
Springs added that Kirby was a big supporter of the district and that he appreciated everything Kirby did for the council.
He joked that he was still waiting on a promised fishing trip.
"We've got more time now," Kirby said.
Dorriety and Councilman Waymon Mumford spoke about Kirby during the discussion.
Kirby said he thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve for 28 years. He added that the current council was one the best he had seen in his years of service.
"It's become more like a family than a job or a position," Kirby said. "I love each and every one of you. If there's anything I could do, I'll still be there for you."
Dorriety then added that the Good Lord still has plans for Kirby.
The council approved the resolution unanimously.
Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV spoke about Kirby during the last action item on the agenda, which was to expend up to $21,879.51 in District 4 infrastructure funding to assist the Timmonsville Rescue Squad with a Lucas chest compression system.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Mitchell Kirby for his support for Timmonsville Rescue Squad," DeBerry said. "It's countless times I can remember sitting here and him making a motion. And him supporting that great endeavor over there and what they do."
DeBerry also thanked Kirby for his dedication to Florence County, the council, and for all he did while a member of the council.
The spending of the funds was approved by the eight members of the council who were present.
The resolution to honor Kirby was approved by all nine members of the council. Councilman Roger Poston voted via proxy. He did not attend due to a family death.
Kirby also requested to take a picture with the eight members of the council present at the meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.