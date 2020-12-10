Florence County Council surprises Mitchell Kirby with resolution

Councilman Jason M. Springs followed Bradley.

"I did not know him [Kirby] before I got on council but we've become very good friends over the years," Springs said. "I hate to admit it but Mitchell's taught me a lot."

Kirby and the council laughed.

Springs joked that he learned some good habits and bad habits from Kirby.

"But, over the years, I've always been impressed and a couple of us have joked privately about his ability to somehow convince us to give money to Timmonsville," Springs said. "It seems like Timmonsville has gotten more money than anybody else over the years."

Springs added that Kirby was a big supporter of the district and that he appreciated everything Kirby did for the council.

He joked that he was still waiting on a promised fishing trip.

"We've got more time now," Kirby said.

Dorriety and Councilman Waymon Mumford spoke about Kirby during the discussion.

Kirby said he thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve for 28 years. He added that the current council was one the best he had seen in his years of service.