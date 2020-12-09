Florence County Council to consider $120 million bond ordinance

The Florence County Council voted in mid-July to add the referendum to the ballot.

The process of developing the ballot question and getting it on the Nov. 3 ballot began in October 2019 when the county council approved the creation of a six-person commission tasked with developing the question.

At that October meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill. Later, the city of Florence appointed Ronnie Jebaily and Swaggard to the two seats it got to appoint to the commission. Jebaily and Swaggard then appointed the last member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe of Quinby.

On June 10, the meeting of the sales tax commission was held. First, the commission held a vote to adjourn with plans to meet again to have time to review the proposed ballot question. However, that vote failed as the commission was deadlocked at 3-3 with the three county appointees voting against the motion and the three directly or indirectly city-appointed members voting for it.