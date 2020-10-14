Florence County Council to consider extending face mask recommendation

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to consider extending an ordinance that would recommend the use of face masks in the county.

On the agenda for Thursday's meeting of the county council is an emergency ordinance that would extend the provisions of an emergency ordinance passed by the council at its August meeting.

The ordinance recommends the use of face masks in businesses and religious facilities. It makes exceptions for people outside, when social distancing is observed, for people with conflicting religious beliefs, small children. people who are eating, in private offices with observed social distancing, when complying with law enforcement, and when it is not practical to do so.

An ordinance diminishing the utility area served by the city of Lake City and granting that area to the Barrineau Public Utilities is also on the agenda.