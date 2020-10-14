 Skip to main content
Florence County Council to consider extending face mask recommendation
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to consider extending an ordinance that would recommend the use of face masks in the county. 

On the agenda for Thursday's meeting of the county council is an emergency ordinance that would extend the provisions of an emergency ordinance passed by the council at its August meeting. 

The ordinance recommends the use of face masks in businesses and religious facilities. It makes exceptions for people outside, when social distancing is observed, for people with conflicting religious beliefs, small children. people who are eating, in private offices with observed social distancing, when complying with law enforcement, and when it is not practical to do so. 

An ordinance diminishing the utility area served by the city of Lake City and granting that area to the Barrineau Public Utilities is also on the agenda. 

Ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Project Lightning Bolt, rezoning a property on West Smith Street in Timmonsville,  rezoning a property on Whipporwill Road in Effingham,  rezoning a property on Hazelwood Road in Effingham, authorizing a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Ruiz Foods, and authorizing a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative are scheduled for second reading at the meeting. 

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. 

The council chambers are closed to the public. The public can view the meeting via the county's website, florenceco.org. The link to the meetings is just above the logos of Florence County Economic Development Partnership, the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology, the city of Florence, and Florence County Progress. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

