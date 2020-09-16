Florence County Council to consider extending Rusty Smith's contract

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council could be extending the contract of County Administrator K. G. "Rusty" Smith Jr.

On the agenda for Thursday morning's meeting is a proposed extension of Smith's contract for one year from Nov. 16, 2021 to Nov. 16, 2022.

Smith was appointed county administrator in November 2012.

Up for third reading at the meeting are ordinances that amend the county's zoning code related to nuisances, amending a joint county industrial park agreement with Marion County to include property owned by DMA Holdings, and approving fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements for four solar projects and incorporating those properties into a joint county industrial park with Darlington County.

Up for second reading is an ordinance amending diminishing the utility area served by Lake City and adding some of that area to the Barrineau Public Utilities.

And up for first reading are ordinances rezoning a property in Timmonsville from commercial to residential, rezoning properties in Effingham, authorizing a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Project Horseshoe Falls, and authorizing an agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative.