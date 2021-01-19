Florence County Council to consider purchase of former Johnsonville City Hall

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − The Johnsonville City Council's vote to give Florence County another month to purchase the city's soon-to-be former city hall could pay off soon.
On the agenda for 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the Florence County Council is an item requesting the council approve the purchase of the property located at 111 W. Broadway St. in Johnsonville for $45,000 to be funded from the county's contingency funds.
The building will soon be vacated when the Johnsonville city offices move into the new building located one block east of the current city hall. The city council voted in August 2019 to approve the issuance of installment-purchase revenue bonds that the proceeds of would be used to build a new municipal complex at the site of a former grocery store. The complex is expected to include offices for the city’s water and wastewater treatment departments, administrative staff and an emergency operations center.
Information provided to the council ahead of Thursday's meeting says the county would use the building for a magistrate's office. The information notes that the county currently pays $500 per month for a facility in the Johnsonville area for a magistrate's office that is "inadequate."
Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. told the Morning News on Jan. 6 that the current facility did not have a courtroom and flooded often.
The $45,000 offer to purchase the building is $2,000 higher than the highest bid from an action held by the city of Johnsonville for the building in December.
City Administrator Jim Smith told the city council at its Jan. 5 meeting that a man from Elizabeth, New Jersey, bid $43,000 with the goal of leasing the building to a professional person like a lawyer or a doctor.
The city council voted at that meeting to give the county another month to consider purchasing the building at the suggestion of Mayor Johnny Hannah. Hannah said the county had recently taken some steps to help the southeastern Florence County city.
The Florence County Council approved the purchase of the former Wellman Country Club for $600,000 at its December meeting over "no" votes from Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Dorriety said he was not opposed to the city's decision to use its capital project sales tax funds to renovate the course but added that he had promised when he was selling the sales tax to the public that the county would not own the course.
Brand said he did not want the county to be involved in the golf course business but added that he hoped the course would be an economic boon for the city and the surrounding area.