FLORENCE, S.C. — Seven economic development projects are on the agenda for the July meeting of the Florence County Council.
Up for second reading at the monthly meeting are ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with an unknown company identified only as Project Embark.
Project Embark is expected to result in an investment of $5.45 million and the creation of 10 new jobs in Florence County, according to information provided to the county council ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
Also up for second reading are ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with and including property owned by an unknown company identified as Project Zoolander into a joint industrial park in Florence and Marion counties.
Project Zoolander is expected to result in an investment of $5.08 million and the creation of 28 new jobs in Florence County.
Three economic development ordinances are up for introduction by title only at the meeting: an ordinance including property owned by Project Marion in the Florence-Marion Industrial Park, authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Project Lightning Bolt, and ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with a company identified as Florence Solar Projects.
No information was provided to the council about Projects Maria or Lightning Bolt. However, information provided indicates that Florence Solar Projects will be split into four separate projects with investments of $2.5 million, $2.5 million, $2.5 million, and $12.5 million by 2025.
Resolutions providing for the fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Projects Lightning Bolt and Florence Solar Farms are also on Thursday's agenda.
Also up for council approval is the county's purchase of 41.72 acres of property from Florence One Schools for $425,000 from a previous economic development bond issue. This property would be developed into an industrial park located off of North Williston Road.
Ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with and including property owned by Project Star, up for third reading at the meeting, are again expected to be deferred by the council.
July's meeting would make the eighth straight month these ordinances have been deferred by the council. A public hearing regarding the ordinances was held Dec. 12, 2019, and the ordinances were approved on second reading Nov. 21, 2019. They were introduced Oct. 17, 2019.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
The county council is also expected to consider third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a penny sales tax to be included on the Nov. 3 general election ballot and to introduce an ordinance modifying the county code regarding nuisances. Also on the agenda for the meeting are resolutions renaming three streets located off Honda Way near Timmonsville and establishing rates for the new Timmonsville Community Center.
The council will also be asked to approve the re-appointments of Audrey Davis to the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and Marion Lowder of Lake City, Anthony Howard of Quinby, and Thomas Benton of Pamplico to the Developing Communities Commission and the appointments of Kimberly Brockington Franks to the Library Commission to represent Council District 3 (Al Bradley), Henry Johnson to the Economic Development Partnership board representing Council District 1 (Jason Springs), and the Rev. I.J. Myers to the Senior Center Commission representing Council District 2 (Roger M. Poston).
And the council will also consider approval of the purchase of a dump truck using a cooperative purchase agreement in the amount of $102,468.85 to be funded from public works budgeted funds, the use of up to $3,200 in Council District 6 (Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV) road system maintenance fee funds to provide road stone for Sharon Road, the use of $1,500 in Council District 9 (Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.) to cut down vegetation on Thicket Place, the reclassification of one position, the reduction of hours and benefits for another, and a salary increase for a third position in the Treasurer's office all to be funded from department budget funds, modification of memorandum of understanding with Florence School District 4 regarding establishment of football and cheerleading programs in addition to an already established basketball program, granting of an easement to AT&T so the company can provide service to 201 West Evans St. in Florence,
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St.
Access to the meeting will be restricted to essential staff only. The public may view the meeting by going to florenceco.org and scrolling down to the Public Meeting Live Stream link near the bottom of the page.
