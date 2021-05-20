Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry attends last meeting before becoming a judge

"That's a valuable thing to me is to have a friend that I can call on," Caudle said. "As they say a friend in need is a friend indeed or a friend in need is a real pest. One or the other."

He said he looked forward to continuing to hunt and fish with DeBerry. Caudle added that DeBerry had become a father twice since he joined the council. He said that DeBerry had great ideas and that he would be missed on the council.

Dr. Al Bradley said he commended DeBerry for the way he operated as a member of the council. He said that DeBerry was smart and watched and learned to develop an understanding to get things done on the council.

The Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford said that DeBerry is kind and would bring a lot to the judicial bench. He added that DeBerry was a people person and knew how to deal with people.

Jason Springs offered his public congratulations. He joked that when DeBerry told him that he would seek a judgeship, he was rooting against DeBerry. Springs then added that he helped as much as he could to get DeBerry elected by the South Carolina General Assembly.

DeBerry's resignation will trigger the timeline for an election to determine his replacement on the county council.