Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry attends last meeting before becoming a judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – Thursday marked the last Florence County Council meeting for Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry IV.
DeBerry, a Republican representing District 6 on the council, said Thursday morning that he would tender his resignation from the council within the next few days so that he can become an at-large circuit court judge.
He was elected to an at-large circuit court seat, previously held by Judge Thomas Russo, on Feb. 3. The South Carolina General Assembly voted 144 to 1 to elect DeBerry to the bench.
At the end of the council meeting held Monday, Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. presented DeBerry with a resolution. As is customary, DeBerry was not informed about the resolution until Dorriety brought it out at the meeting.
The normally reserved DeBerry started to speak and then stopped to gather his thoughts after the resolution was read out loud.
He said the resolution meant a lot to him. He thanked the council, late Councilmen James Schofield and Russell Culberson.
"It's a great time but it's also very difficult," DeBerry said. "I'll be honest with you: I've been struggling with this for a long time now. It's [becoming a judge] a goal of mine and I've achieved it but serving on this council has meant more than I've ever known to me."
He said it had been more of an honor and pleasure than he could imagine to serve the residents of Florence County.
"Public service called me," DeBerry said. "I never realized I would be a candidate. I never realized I would be in this position and never really ascribed for it but when it called me I answered and it's been a true pleasure."
He added that he hoped what he had done as a county councilman could help the county to move forward. DeBerry also encouraged those in office or thinking about seeking office to "do it for the right reasons."
"It's not for us, it's for everybody else," DeBerry said. 'I think as long as we keep that in mind, we'll keep this county moving in the right direction."
Dorriety said the council loved DeBerry and that they were proud of him.
Buddy Brand, the man elected to replace Schofield, said he hated to see a graduate of the Citadel leave the council.
Brand, DeBerry and Councilman Roger Poston are graduates of the school.
"I know that he'll do us right with the court appointments," Brand said. "We're all looking forward to our get out of jail free card."
Councilman Kent Caudle said he did not know DeBerry when he joined the council in 2015 but that they had become friends during their time on the council.
"That's a valuable thing to me is to have a friend that I can call on," Caudle said. "As they say a friend in need is a friend indeed or a friend in need is a real pest. One or the other."
He said he looked forward to continuing to hunt and fish with DeBerry. Caudle added that DeBerry had become a father twice since he joined the council. He said that DeBerry had great ideas and that he would be missed on the council.
Dr. Al Bradley said he commended DeBerry for the way he operated as a member of the council. He said that DeBerry was smart and watched and learned to develop an understanding to get things done on the council.
The Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford said that DeBerry is kind and would bring a lot to the judicial bench. He added that DeBerry was a people person and knew how to deal with people.
Jason Springs offered his public congratulations. He joked that when DeBerry told him that he would seek a judgeship, he was rooting against DeBerry. Springs then added that he helped as much as he could to get DeBerry elected by the South Carolina General Assembly.
DeBerry's resignation will trigger the timeline for an election to determine his replacement on the county council.
Filing will open at noon on the third Friday following his resignation. This would likely either be June 4 or 11. Filing will close eight days later also at noon. Since this would be on Saturday, the filing would get extended until noon the following Monday.