Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV.
At a joint session of the South Carolina General Assembly Wednesday afternoon, DeBerry, a Republican representing District 6 on the county council, was elected by a vote 144 to 1 to Circuit Court at-large Seat 12.
In another vote held Wednesday afternoon, Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin.
DeBerry
The vote for DeBerry was taken after Rep. Steven Long objected to Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin's request to elect DeBerry by acclimation.
Rankin said that B. Alex Hyman of Conway and Berkeley County Master in Equity Dale Van Slambrook were also nominated but withdrew leaving only DeBerry.
DeBerry appeared before the commission in November 2019 for another at-large seat on the circuit court. He was found qualified for the seat but was not nominated by the commission.
That seat eventually went to Judge Debra R. McCaslin.
The seat DeBerry was elected to was previously held by Judge Thomas A. Russo.
Russo filed to run for reelection to the seat last year, but his candidacy did not move forward after several reports of outbursts in court and alleged discriminatory behavior toward female attorneys emerged.
The seat DeBerry holds on the Florence County Council will likely be filled by a special election at a time and date to be determined.
Vinson
Vinson received 94 votes to be elected to Seat 8 on the court of appeals over Benjamin, who received 63 votes.
Of the General Assembly members representing the Pee Dee, Sens. Kent Williams and Greg Hembree and Reps. Terry Alexander, Phillip Lowe, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Jay Jordan, Jay Lucas, and Lucas Atkinson voted for Vinson.
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb, Sens. Gerald Malloy and Kevin Johnson and Reps. Pat Henegan and Cezar McKnight voted for Benjamin.
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and state Rep. Jackie "Coach" Hayes did not vote.
Judges Michael Holt (Seat 2 on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court) of Hartsville, William Seals (at-large Seat 6 on the circuit court) of Marion, and D. Craig Brown (at-large Seat 8 on the circuit court) of Florence, were reelected by acclimation.
Vinson's seat on the family court will be filled by another election of the General Assembly.