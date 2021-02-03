Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

Russo filed to run for reelection to the seat last year, but his candidacy did not move forward after several reports of outbursts in court and alleged discriminatory behavior toward female attorneys emerged.

The seat DeBerry holds on the Florence County Council will likely be filled by a special election at a time and date to be determined.

Vinson

Vinson received 94 votes to be elected to Seat 8 on the court of appeals over Benjamin, who received 63 votes.

Of the General Assembly members representing the Pee Dee, Sens. Kent Williams and Greg Hembree and Reps. Terry Alexander, Phillip Lowe, Roger Kirby, Robert Williams, Jay Jordan, Jay Lucas, and Lucas Atkinson voted for Vinson.

Assistant Senate Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb, Sens. Gerald Malloy and Kevin Johnson and Reps. Pat Henegan and Cezar McKnight voted for Benjamin.

State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and state Rep. Jackie "Coach" Hayes did not vote.

Judges Michael Holt (Seat 2 on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court) of Hartsville, William Seals (at-large Seat 6 on the circuit court) of Marion, and D. Craig Brown (at-large Seat 8 on the circuit court) of Florence, were reelected by acclimation.

Vinson's seat on the family court will be filled by another election of the General Assembly.

