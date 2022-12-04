Florence County Democratic Chair to Campaign In Georgia

ATLANTA — Florence County Democratic Party Chairman Isaac Wilson will be in Georgia Tuesday campaigning for Sen Raphael Warnock.

Warnock, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election.

Wilson will be on FOX Soul at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Early voting for the runoff started Monday, Nov. 28, and election day is Tuesday.

Walker and Warnock both advanced to the runoff after neither candidate received more than 50% of votes in the midterm elections.

This election is a critical one because Democrats currently have control over the Senate. A Warnock win would strengthen the Democratic majority and a Walker win would loosen Democrats' grip on the upper chamber.

According to Georgia election officials, Friday made history for the most people voting during the early voting period ever.

Walker has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama has been campaigning for Warnock.

Wilson said runoffs are especially important because they determine who will represent the issues and values that the majority of Georgia voters care about.

“A Democratic majority in the Senate will allow Democrats to retain power over which bills come to the floor for discussion.” Wilson said. “And Democrats will be able to confirm federal court judges, which is very significant to the issues we are facing in this country right now.”

Wilson emphasized the importance of Warnock on the Senate floor.

“We need Warnock on the Senate floor fighting for the values and morals of everyday people,” he said. “When we talk about family paid leave, abortion, marriage equality, Social Security, etc. All of those things affect us right here in Florence and we need people like Senator Warnock to fight for those values that are strongholds to our democracy and communities around this country.”