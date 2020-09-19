 Skip to main content
Florence County Democrats and Republicans kick off election season
Florence County Democrats and Republicans kick off election season

FLORENCE

The Florence County Democratic Party and the Florence County Republican Party held events Saturday to kick off election season.

The Democrats held the grand opening celebration for their election headquarters at 515A W. Palmetto St. Over 15 candidates were invited to the Democratic event including Florence County sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough. And the Republicans held an "elephant stomp" at which they served food to and provided gifts to local law enforcement. 

