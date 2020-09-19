Florence County Democrats and Republicans kick off election season

FLORENCE
The Florence County Democratic Party and the Florence County Republican Party held events Saturday to kick off election season.
The Democrats held the grand opening celebration for their election headquarters at 515A W. Palmetto St. Over 15 candidates were invited to the Democratic event including Florence County sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough. And the Republicans held an "elephant stomp" at which they served food to and provided gifts to local law enforcement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.