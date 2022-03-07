 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County Democrats to hold convention March 19
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Democratic Party will be organizing itself for the 2022 midterm elections Saturday, March 19.

The party will hold its annual convention at 10 a.m. at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St., where it will elect officers including chair, first-, second-, and third-vice chairs and county executive party members.

Also up for election will be precinct officers and committee members.

People attending must provide their voter registration cards.

The wearing of face masks will be enforced and the people attending must provide a vaccination card or an up-to-date negative COVID-19 test.

For more information, contact chairwoman Mattie Thomas at 843-598-4266.

