Florence County deputies arrest, charge suspect in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a Saturday shooting on Rae Street in Lake City.

Justin Tyler Burroughs, 28, of 320 Rae Street, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Burroughs is charged with shooting the victim twice following an argument, according to the release.

Deputies responded Saturday to a reported shooting on Rae Street and arrived to fine one person shot and were told the suspect was still on the street.

The agency's SWAT team responded but the suspect fled the scene before the team's arrival, according to the release.

The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the release. No information on the condition of the victim was given in the release.