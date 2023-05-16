FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Georgia man was arrested by Florence County Sheriff's deputies May 11 and charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute following a check on a "suspicious vehicle."

The incident happened at a West Lucas Street motel at 2:20 a.m. when a deputy approached the vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

When the driver of the vehicle was informed of the impending search of the vehicle the driver tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed 4.3 pounds of marijuana, six ounces of THC wax, 90 grams of THC cartridges, three scales typically used to weigh narcotics and about $19,442 in cash, according to the release.

Brandon Lee Simmons Jr. is was arrested and is currently free on $15,000 bond, according to the release.