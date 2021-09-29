 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies arrest Lake City man on drug charges
Florence County deputies arrest Lake City man on drug charges

Drug Bust

 Florence County Sheriff's Office Photo

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A Lake City man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.

Narcotics investigators with support from the agency's SWAT team served a search warrant at 313 Talmadge Drive in Lake City.

Once in the house deputies seized about two pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, about 150 pills, three guns, ammunition and $6,300 in cash, according to a warrant from the agency.

Investigators charged Vincent Charlie Vu with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.

As of Wednesday afternoon he remained in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

