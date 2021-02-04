Florence County deputies arrest Massachusetts man on drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Wednesday morning Florence County Interstate 95 traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Massachusetts man and the seizure of pot and pills.
The 8:30 a.m. stop by deputies assigned to the Florence County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Criminal Enforcement Unit made a traffic stop near the 170mm (SC 327) on Interstate 95, according to a release from the agency.
Deputies, during a "probable cause" search of the vehicle found marijuana and about 100 Xanax pills, according to the release.
Deputies arrested Tyron Akapon Mangual, 25, of 26 Middle Street, Leonminster, Massachusetts and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of controlled substances, according to the release.
He was freed on $7,000 bond.