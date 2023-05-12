FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested two people in connection with a series of thefts.

"In what began as an investigation into a single motorcycle theft on Center Road in Timmonsville, investigators later discovered a total of nine additional stolen motorcycles, one four-wheeler and 47 different power tools including pressure washers, push lawn mowers and generators at 1908 Fairfield Circle in Florence," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in an email to media.

Bradley cooper, 33, and Brad Kenneth Allen, 43, both of 1908 Fairfield Circle, were arrested by deputies, according to Nunn.

Cooper is charged with receiving stolen goods with an enhancement while Allen is charged with malicious injury to property and gland larceny with an enhancement.

Cooper is free on $10,000 surety bond while Allen remains in custody in lieu of a $50,000 bond.