FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a vehicle and identify suspects in the theft of a fifth-wheel camper from a Florence storage facility.
Jan. 29 two men forced their way into A1 Storage on South Cashua Drive and took a 2019 Coachman Chaparral 5th Wheel Camper, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The black truck used to tow the camper away is between a 2003-2005 Ford F-350 and will likely have minor front driver side damage as well as yellow straps attached to the front bumper, according to the release.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicles or suspects is asked to contact sheriff's office investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 395 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.