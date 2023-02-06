The black truck used to tow the camper away is between a 2003-2005 Ford F-350 and will likely have minor front driver side damage as well as yellow straps attached to the front bumper, according to the release.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicles or suspects is asked to contact sheriff's office investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 395 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.