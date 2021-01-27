Florence County deputies charge Lake City man with drug, gun violations

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A southern Florence County traffic stop Monday ended with an arrest, an injured deputy and the seizure of drugs and a gun.

Florence County deputies assigned to the narcotics and criminal enforcement division made a traffic stop near the intersection of Ron McNair Boulevard and Moore Streets.

At the stop Bobby Donielle McElveen was round to be in possession of "a quantity of methamphetamine, a handgun and handgun ammunition," according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

During the traffic stop "McElveen resisted arrest and led deputies on a short food chase, during the course of which a deputy sustained bruises and scrapes on his knees and elbows," according to the release.

McElveen, 35, of 228 Airport Circle, Lake City, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, according to the release.

McElveen is in custody at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.