 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County deputies charge Timmonsville man with drug offenses
0 Comments
top story

Florence County deputies charge Timmonsville man with drug offenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timmonsville Drug Bust

At a Timmonsville residence Florence County Sheriff's deputies found about 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 10 grams of cocaine, about 100 grams of marijuana and Schedule II controlled substances. Deputies also seized three guns and about $41,000 in currency, according to the release.

 FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville man faces multiple drug charges after he was arrested following the search of his vehicle and then his residence.

Deputies arrested Zachary Ray Miles, 22, of 4768 Sardis Highway and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to a release issued by the sheriff's office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies, responding to a citizen complaints, executed a probable-cause search of a vehicle at 2403 Olanta Highway, Effingham, and subsequently obtained a search warrant for a residence at 4768 Sardis Highway, Timmonsville, according to the warrant.

At the residence deputies found about 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 10 grams of cocaine, about 100 grams of marijuana and Schedule II controlled substances. Deputies also seized three guns and about $41,000 in currency, according to the release.

Miles was released Thursday from the Florence County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris meets with Ghana President

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Person killed on Interstate 95 while trying call for help

FLORENCE, S.C. – A person attempting to call 911 was killed on Interstate 95 near exit 170 Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that the driver of a Dodge Charger struck concrete barriers, exited his car to call for help from law enforcement officials and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid the Charger. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert