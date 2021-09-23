Florence County deputies charge Timmonsville man with drug offenses

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville man faces multiple drug charges after he was arrested following the search of his vehicle and then his residence.

Deputies arrested Zachary Ray Miles, 22, of 4768 Sardis Highway and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to a release issued by the sheriff's office.

Deputies, responding to a citizen complaints, executed a probable-cause search of a vehicle at 2403 Olanta Highway, Effingham, and subsequently obtained a search warrant for a residence at 4768 Sardis Highway, Timmonsville, according to the warrant.

At the residence deputies found about 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 10 grams of cocaine, about 100 grams of marijuana and Schedule II controlled substances. Deputies also seized three guns and about $41,000 in currency, according to the release.

Miles was released Thursday from the Florence County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.