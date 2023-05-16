FLORENCE, S.C. -- Four people are currently in custody as part of an investigation into an early afternoon shooting incident in central Florence County.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Oliver Drive in Southern Pines Mobile Home Park at 12:47 p.m. to a reported shooting and, upon arrival, determined a home had been shot into about six times, according to a release from the agency.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release on the shooting.

Nunn said the agency had two adults and two juveniles in custody and would release additional information as it becomes available.