SUMTER, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Sunday lent a to their Sumber County counterparts and brought to a halt a three-county, 36-mile pursuit lead by a 16-year-old who was already wearing a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor.

At 8:13 a.m. Sunday Sumter County deputies received a report of a dark Hyundai Satna Fe driving slowly down Brabham Road as a passenger looked inside vehicles parked in yards, according to a release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The caller was able to give deputies a tag number for the car, which came back to a Kingstree address.

"One (Sumter County) deputy stationed themselves in a position to be ready in the event the vehicle headed back towards Kingstree and soon saw it headed east towards I-95. The deputy confirmed that the license plate was the same vehicle that had been reported earlier," according to the release.

The Sumter County deputy tried to make a traffic stop and the Santa Fe fled east bound at speeds in excess of 100 miles an hour.

The pursuit ran from Sumter County into Williamsburg County and through Kingstree before it ran into Florence County where Florence County deputies deployed stop sticks, the driver lost control of the Santa Fe and ran it into a ditch, according to the release.

"The driver and a passenger ran from the vehicle and a black handgun was visible in the driver’s waistband," according to the release.

The Sumter County deputy sent his k9 partner, Brazz, into the woods after the suspects and was soon joined by the Florence County bloodhound team.

Florence County deputies eventually took the driver into custody, according to the release. The search for the vehicle's passenger continues.