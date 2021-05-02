Florence County deputies find body near Quinby

QUINBY, S.C. — The death of a person whose body was discovered by Florence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday afternoon is being treated as a homicide.

Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road Sunday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the victim hasn’t yet been released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.