FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two Florida residents on charges of transporting drugs, receiving stolen goods, and possessing burglary tools.

Willie Johnson, 28, and Tyki Nathaniel Collins, 19, were speeding down I-95 in a black Mazda, according to sheriff's deputies. The deputies said they smelled marijuana when they stopped the car.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found over 10 suboxone strips, an opioid, and over 10 oxycodone tablets, also an opioid. Allegedly, neither Johnson nor Collins had a prescription for the medicine.

The search also revealed credit cards, IDs and clothes which did not belong to the two passengers and which were confirmed to be stolen from Michigan.

Burglary tools were also found in the car.

Johnson and Collins are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

Johnson is charged with possession with Intent to distribute Section 2 controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute Section 3 controlled substances, receiving stolen goods and possession of burglary tools.

Collins is charged with the same.