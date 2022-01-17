 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County deputies investigate apparent homicide
0 Comments

Florence County deputies investigate apparent homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into an "apparently homicide" on Dordie Circle in Florence -- across from the Fransic Marion athletic field in Quinby.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 317 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 1-888-Crime-SC. You may be entitled to a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in a crime.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI Changes Tune, Calls Synagogue Hostage-Taker a Terrorist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert