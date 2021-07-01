 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies investigate reported Effingham shooting
Florence County deputies investigate reported Effingham shooting

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Wednesday shooting.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting with a victim on Linfield Circle and were initially told the shooter was barricaded in a residence there, but that information was later determined to be untrue, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooter, according to the sheriff's office, left the area before deputies arrived.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

