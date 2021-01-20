 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence County deputies investigate South Cashua armed robbery, shootout
0 comments

Florence County deputies investigate South Cashua armed robbery, shootout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Deputies are investigating an armed robbery on South Cashua Drive that involved a shooting and a parking lot crash.

The incident, which happened after about 2:30 p.m., happened on South Cashua Drive just south of the Third Loop Intersection when two masked suspects entered a store and demanded money, at gunpoint, from the clerk, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

As the suspects were leaving the clerk and suspects exchanged gunfire, then the suspects' getaway vehicle collided with another vehicle in the parking lot as they fled the scene, according to the release.

First responders were also dispatched to the incident for injuries.

Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said investigators still working the scene and that the agency will release more information as it becomes available.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally
Local News

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote
Local News

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he respects Congressman Tom Rice but disagrees with Rice's decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert