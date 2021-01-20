Florence County deputies investigate South Cashua armed robbery, shootout

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Deputies are investigating an armed robbery on South Cashua Drive that involved a shooting and a parking lot crash.

The incident, which happened after about 2:30 p.m., happened on South Cashua Drive just south of the Third Loop Intersection when two masked suspects entered a store and demanded money, at gunpoint, from the clerk, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

As the suspects were leaving the clerk and suspects exchanged gunfire, then the suspects' getaway vehicle collided with another vehicle in the parking lot as they fled the scene, according to the release.

First responders were also dispatched to the incident for injuries.

Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said investigators still working the scene and that the agency will release more information as it becomes available.