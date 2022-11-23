 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence County deputies investigate Tara Village body

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose body was discovered late Wednesday morning in a residence in Tara Village.

Medics with Florence County EMS were dispatched at 11:51 a.m. to 821 Pitty Pat Drive in Florence to a reported cardiac/respiratory/death, according to the county's computer assisted dispatch Website.

The sheriff's and coroner's office are investigating the death. Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the sheriff's office release on the death.

The Florence County Coroner's office hasn't yet released an identity of the person.

