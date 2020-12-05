Florence County deputies investigating east Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday on Tall Oaks Drive near Florence.
Deputies were first notified of the shooting by a Florence hospital where the wounded person was taken for treatment.
Spokesman Maj. Mike Nunn said no other information was available early Saturday evening but the agency would release additional information as it becomes available.
