Florence County deputies investigating McIver Road homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. — Sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent homicide in north Florence County.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on McIver Road near Florence Sunday morning and found a body at the residence, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has ordered an autopsy and is withholding the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
