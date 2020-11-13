Florence County deputies investigating Willow Trace Drive homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. − Investigators are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a homicide that was discovered Friday.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check request on Willow Trace Drive and, upon arrival, found the victim's body, according to a release from the agency.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.