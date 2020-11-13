 Skip to main content
Florence County deputies investigating Willow Trace Drive homicide
Florence County deputies investigating Willow Trace Drive homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. − Investigators are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a homicide that was discovered Friday.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check request on Willow Trace Drive and, upon arrival, found the victim's body, according to a release from the agency.

The Florence County Coroner's Office is withholding the victim's identity pending notification of the family.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

